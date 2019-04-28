Goetzman's Grand Slam Gives Hooks 10-9 Win in Thriller

CORPUS CHRISTI - Granden Goetzman's dramatic eighth-inning grand slam lifted the Hooks to a 10-9 win in a thriller over the Tulsa Drillers Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

In a slugfest that involved four lead changes and seven home runs, Goetzman's full count blast off lefty Michael Boyle gave the Hooks just enough wiggle room to pull off the victory.

Tulsa's D.J. Peters got the Drillers out to an early lead with a three-run first-inning bomb off Hooks starter Carson LaRue.

The Hooks got a pair back in the second with solo homers from Lorenzo Quintana and Goetzman off Drillers knuckleballer J.D. Martin.

In the third, a two-out rally gave the Hooks a 5-3 lead. Abraham Toro hit an RBI single, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. After an error put Goetzman on, Joshua Rojas walked to load the bases. Chas McCormick then deposited a single to center that plated a pair for Corpus Christi's first lead of the game.

Quintana led off the fourth with another solo jack in his first game off the injured list dating back to April 17 for a 6-3 lead.

Steve Berman got a run back for Tulsa in the fifth with a leadoff homer. LaRue's night ended after 4.1 innings allowing four runs on five hits. Gabriel Valdez (W, 1-1) came in and gave up an RBI single to Peters to make it 6-5.

In the seventh, Omar Estevez walked and was followed by a go-ahead bomb by Zach Reks for a 7-6 Drillers lead.

The Hooks loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh against Andre Scrubb, who was lifted in favor of hard-throwing righty Luis Vasquez. Vasquez (L, 0-1) promptly struck out McCormick and Quintana to preserve Tulsa's lead.

GRAND SLAM GOETZMAN!

A 104 mph missle to left and we take a 10-7 lead in the 8th! Holy cow! pic.twitter.com/FhoH7kzYwl

Corpus Christi again loaded the bases in the eighth, but this time were able to capitalize on the lefty Boyle with Goetzman's heroic blast for a 10-7 lead.

The Drillers made it interesting in the ninth, loading the bases against Ronel Blanco (S, 2), who surrendered two runs before getting Christian Santana to ground into a force out to end the ballgame.

Tulsa walked 10 Hooks batters in the game, including two apiece to Toro, Goetzman and Rojas. Goetzman reached base four times, scoring three runs with five RBIs in the win. The Hooks also stole five bases in the contest.

Reks went 3-for-5 with two runs scored for the Drillers.

The two sides meet for game three of the four-game series Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 2 prospect Dustin May (1-1, 1.89) goes for the Drillers against southpaw Brett Adcock (0-3, 15.83) for Corpus, who will play as the Raspas for Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion.

