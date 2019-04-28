Hooks Outscore Drillers 10-9

Corpus Christi, TX - Tulsa and Corpus Christi played a back-and-forth game Saturday night that took 3 hours and 31 minutes to complete and featured 19 runs, 20 hits and 7 home runs. The Hooks' Granden Goetzman delivered the biggest hit of the night with a grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that turned a one-run Drillers lead into a 10-7 lead for Corpus Christi. A ninth-inning rally from the Drillers fell one run short as the Hooks claimed the 10-9 win at Whataburger Field.

The Drillers lost despite hitting three home runs. Tulsa's power display was offset by two homers from Goetzman, including the game-winning slam, and two more from Lorenzo Quintana.

The two teams have now split the first two games of the four-game set. With the loss, Tulsa falls one game below .500 with a 10-11 record, 3.5 games behind first-place Arkansas.

WHAT YOU MISSED

The Drillers twice took leads in the game, but was unable to hold either. They jumped to an early 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by DJ Peters in the top of the first inning. For Peters, it was his second homer of the season.

The Hooks erased that lead with two runs in the second inning and three more in the third. In the second inning, Goetzman and Quintana hit their first homers, both solo shots, off Tulsa starter J.D. Martin. Two of the three runs in the third were unearned, and helped the Hooks go in front 5-3.

Quintana upped the margin to three runs with his second solo homer of the night in the fourth, before Tulsa catcher Steven Berman answered with his first homer of the season in the fifth. Berman's solo shot cut the Hooks lead to 6-4.

That home run ended the night for Hooks' starting pitcher Carson LaRue. Gabriel Valdez came on for LaRue and walked the first batter he faced, setting up a run-scoring single from Peters later in the fifth that pulled Tulsa to within one run.

Zach Reks put the Drillers back in front with a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, in the seventh.

The Hooks took advantage of three walks, two from Luis Vasquez and one from Michael Boyle, to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, setting the stage for Goetzman. The Corpus Christi clean-up hitter drove a pitch from Boyle over the left field fence for a grand slam homer that put the Hooks in front to stay.

Tulsa did make things interesting in the ninth, loading the bases with a walk and a pair of singles. Peters brought one run home with a sacrifice fly, and Keibert Ruiz cut the Hooks' lead to 10-9 with a run-scoring hit. The game ended when Cristian Santana grounded into a force out with runners at first and second.

Reks finished the game with three hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Peters was 2-5 with five runs batted in.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Corpus Christi, Sunday, April 28, 2:15 PM at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX. RHP Dustin May (1-1, 1.89 ERA) versus LHP Brett Adcock (0-3, 15.83 ERA).

