Early Inning Mishaps Behind Cardinals 6-4 Loss to RoughRiders

April 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A fast start for the Frisco RoughRiders (15-9) was too much for the Springfield Cardinals (8-16) to overcome on Sunday in a 6-4 Cardinals loss at Hammons Field in front of 4,565 fans.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Walker Weickel (2-0)

L: RHP Casey Meisner (0-2)

S: LHP Locke St. John (2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Frisco tagged Meisner for six runs (four earned) in the first three innings, plating four in the third inning that opened up a 6-1 lead that proved too large for the Cardinals to battle back from.

- The Cardinals had a chance to bust the game open in the first inning after loading the bases with no outs against Frisco starter Esmerling Vasquez, but Springfield managed just a single run on a Conner Capel groundout bookended by a Johan Mieses strike out and a Chris Chinea line out to right that ended the threat.

NOTABLES:

- Cardinals LHP Jacob Patterson replaced Meisner in the fourth inning and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit and one walk. Patterson, RHP Luke Gregerson and RHP Roel Ramirez combined for 6.0 shutout relief innings.

- CF Dylan Carlson (2-for-4) recorded his seventh double of the season and the 41st of the year for Springfield--the highest team total in the Texas League.

- The sun was an issue for fielders on both sides early in the game as the teams combined for four errors. Cardinals RF Johan Mieses was charged with two errors on fly balls that turned into two unearned runs off Meisner in the first three innings.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

- The Cardinals end their eight-game homestand on Monday morning with first pitch set for 11:10am and gates opening at 10:10am.

