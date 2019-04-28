Cardinals Lose 10-7 to RoughRiders, Teams Combine for 28 Hits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (8-15) and Frisco RoughRiders (14-9) combined for 28 hits Saturday in a 10-7 Frisco win at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Edgar Arredondo (2-1)

L: LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The game was all but decided during Frisco's five-run fifth inning. Springfield held a 3-2 lead heading into the inning that saw the RoughRiders tag Kruczynski for three runs before recording an out. A fourth run was charged to rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals RHP Luke Gregerson.

- Springfield closed the RoughRiders 7-3 lead to 7-5 after 2B Irving Lopez doubled home a pair in the sixth, but Frisco responded with three runs in the seventh off Cardinals RHP Mike O'Reilly, pushing the score to 10-5.

NOTABLES:

- RHP Kodi Whitley tossed 1.1 scoreless relief innings, lowering his ERA to 1.35. Whitley has allowed an earned run in just one of six appearances since making his Double-A debut with Springfield on April 13.

- Springfield C Brian O'Keefe gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead with a 410-foot home run to dead center in the third inning.

- Eight of nine Cardinals starters finished with at least one hit, and five posted multi-hit games, led by O'Keefe's 3-for-4 night.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

- Gates open at Hammons Field on Sunday at 3:10pm with first pitch set for 4:10pm.

- Sunday is our Central Bank of the Ozarks Green Corduroy Cap Giveaway for 2,000 fans! A timeless baseball cap in extremely touchable corduroy, this year's green cap giveaway is instantly cool and the comfiest summer hat you'll own.

- Plus, it's Sunday Funday! All kids at every Sunday home game receive free Hiland Dairy Ice Cream sandwiches before first pitch for Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, and can run the bases following the game!

