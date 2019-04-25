Early Runs Doom Ports Again in 6-1 Loss

VISALIA, Calif.- For a third straight game, the Visalia Rawhide scored multiple runs in the first inning on their way to a 12th straight victory at Recreation Ballpark. Visalia scored four runs in the bottom of the first and limited the Stockton Ports to just four hits as the Ports dropped their sixth straight decision, this time by a final of 6-1. With the win, Visalia matched its longest win streak in franchise history.

The Rawhide opened with a bang as Jose Caballero launched a home run to lead off the first inning. Three batters later with one on and one out, Renae Martinez drove in a run with an RBI double and Jake McCarthy followed with an RBI single to right to make it a 3-0 game. Two batters later, Luis Basabe doubled to right to drive in a fourth run to extend the lead to 4-0.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano (1-2) would not allow a run and scatter just three hits over his next five innings but would suffer the loss in the contest. Altamirano allowed nine hits and recorded one strikeout.

Stockton's lone run of the contest came in the second when Lazaro Armenteros homered to left off Rawhide starter Justin Vernia (1-0) to lead off the second inning. It was the only mistake made by Vernia, who pitched around a pair of walks issued in the fourth inning and allowed just three hits over seven solid frames. Vernia would pick up his first California League victory in the contest.

Pat Krall took over for Altamirano in the seventh inning out of the Ports bullpen. Krall would allow two runs on four hits, including RBI singles to Caballero and Mark Karaviotis that ran Visalia's lead to 6-1.

Kyler Stout and West Tunnell each worked a scoreless inning down the stretch for Visalia while Seth Martinez worked a scoreless eighth for Stockton.

The Ports and Rawhide play the final game of their four-game set on Thursday night at Recreation Ballpark. Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 3.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Cole Stapler (2-1, 1.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

