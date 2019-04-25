66ers Drop Tight One Versus Quakes

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino got two homers in a contest for the first time in 2019 but fell in a tight contest 3-2 to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday. The 66ers (9-11) fell for the second straight game to the Quakes and set a season-high by striking out 17 times.

Rancho Cucamonga (12-8) took a 1-0 lead in the second when Starling Heredia drilled a solo homer to center off IE starter Andrew Wantz; it was Heredia's second homer of the year. The 66ers tied the game in the third when Alvaro Rubalcaba launched a solo shot to left, his second round-tripper of the year. The game remained tied until the seventh when with two outs, Donovan Casey smacked a RBI double to left-center off Sixers' reliever Denny Brady (1-2) to bust up the tie. Devin Mann then followed with a RBI single making it 3-1. Wills Montgomerie (2-0) came out the pen and allowed just the homer to Rubalcaba as he went 4.2IP and walked five but fanned ten men. Torii Hunter Jr. cut the deficit to one run with when he smacked a liner to left for his first homer of the year and a 3-2 game off lefty Wes Helsabeck. The Sixers got no closer as Ryan Mosely slammed the door in the ninth for his third save.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05pm. The contest can be seen and heard live at 66ers.com.

