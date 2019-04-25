Schilling Goes Seven Strong In Win

April 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Garrett Schilling became the first JetHawks starter to toss seven innings this season as he led his club to a 7-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Schilling (2-1) left the game with a 7-3 lead after the seventh. Lake Elsinore (10-10) scored a pair in the ninth, but Tommy Doyle came on to record the final two outs and pick up his fifth save to tie for the league lead.

The Storm took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a Kelvin Melean two-run home run, but the JetHawks (9-11) answered back with four runs in the third. Ryan Vilade doubled home Matt Hearn with two outs, and Todd Czinege drove home two with a bases-loaded single later in the frame. The fourth run scored on an errant throw.

Sean Bouchard added to the lead in the fourth with a solo blast, his first home run of the season. Vilade picked up another run with a RBI-single later in the inning.

Storm starter Mason Thompson (0-3) lasted just 2.2 innings in the loss.

Schilling would wind up allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. His start included a three-pitch sixth inning. Luis

Lancaster will attempt to take three of four in the series from the Storm with a win in the Thursday finale. Antonio Santos starts for the JetHawks against Luis Patiño. First pitch is 7 p.m. at The Diamond.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.