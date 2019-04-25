Offense Rolls into Third Straight Win
April 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
SAN JOSE, CA. - Three home runs in the fifth powered the Modesto Nuts to a 9-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Thursday afternoon at Excite Ballpark.
With a one-run lead entering the fifth inning, Luis Liberato continued a big day by smashing a solo home run. It was his league-best seventh of the season. Ariel Sandoval followed that up with a two-run homer to left before Johnny Adams went deep over the bullpen in left field.
Ljay Newsome (W, 4-1) had just one hiccup in five strong innings. Bryce Johnson got him for a two-run homer in the third but that was all. Newsome struck out eight while walking two batters.
Liberato ended the game 3-for-4 with three RBI giving him a league-best 20 on the season. Matt Sanders starred at the plate going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI.
The Nuts jumped out early on DJ Myers (L, 0-1) who lasted just three innings allowing three runs on four hits with three walks.
The win secured a four-game series victory for the Nuts and a 6-1 road trip.
The Nuts head home to open a three-game set with the Quakes on Friday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from April 25, 2019
- Offense Rolls into Third Straight Win - Modesto Nuts
- 66ers Drop Tight One Versus Quakes - Inland Empire 66ers
- Rawhide Become the Fourth Visalia Team to Win 12 Consecutive Games in 73 Years - Visalia Rawhide
- Kelvin Melean Has Big Night - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Rawhide Match Franchise's Record for Longest Win Streak After Defeating the Ports 6-1 - Visalia Rawhide
- Nuts Hang on in 8-7 Win - Modesto Nuts
- Early Runs Doom Ports Again in 6-1 Loss - Stockton Ports
- Schilling Goes Seven Strong In Win - Lancaster JetHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Modesto Nuts Stories
- Offense Rolls into Third Straight Win
- Nuts Hang on in 8-7 Win
- Nuts Walk to 9-4 Win
- Shutout Ends Nuts' Three-Game Winning Streak
- Three Bombs Complete Sweep