Offense Rolls into Third Straight Win

SAN JOSE, CA. - Three home runs in the fifth powered the Modesto Nuts to a 9-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Thursday afternoon at Excite Ballpark.

With a one-run lead entering the fifth inning, Luis Liberato continued a big day by smashing a solo home run. It was his league-best seventh of the season. Ariel Sandoval followed that up with a two-run homer to left before Johnny Adams went deep over the bullpen in left field.

Ljay Newsome (W, 4-1) had just one hiccup in five strong innings. Bryce Johnson got him for a two-run homer in the third but that was all. Newsome struck out eight while walking two batters.

Liberato ended the game 3-for-4 with three RBI giving him a league-best 20 on the season. Matt Sanders starred at the plate going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI.

The Nuts jumped out early on DJ Myers (L, 0-1) who lasted just three innings allowing three runs on four hits with three walks.

The win secured a four-game series victory for the Nuts and a 6-1 road trip.

The Nuts head home to open a three-game set with the Quakes on Friday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

