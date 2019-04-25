Nuts Hang on in 8-7 Win

April 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





SAN JOSE, CA. - Connor Kopach led the Modesto Nuts' offensive charge in an 8-7 win over the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark.

Connor Kopach started the game with a lead-off home run against Giants (8-12) starter Aaron Phillips (0-3). The Giants came right back in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs to take the lead against the Nuts (10-10).

The Nuts retook the lead in the top of the second inning for good when Kopach doubled home two runs to knock out Phillips after just one inning of work. Phillips went just one-plus inning allowing four runs on six hits.

In the third inning, the Nuts added a pair of very important insurance runs. Kopach drove in his fourth run of the game with a RBI single before executing a double steal of second and home with Nick Thurman. Kopach finished 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, three runs scored and four RBI.

Ray Kerr was knocked out of the game in the fourth after working 3 2/3 innings allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

The Giants chipped away late with two runs in the seventh and another tally in the eighth.

Matt Walker tried to come in and nail down the save in the ninth but struggled with his command. He waked the first batter. After striking out Gio Brusa, he induced a slow comebacker from Orlando Garcia. Walker fielded it cleanly but made a bad throw to first allowing Garcia to reach putting runners at the corners.

Walker struck out Logan Baldwin before Bryce Johnson came to bat. With Johnson at the plate, Walker uncorked a wild pitch allowing Chris Corbett to score and putting the tying run at third. After Walker walked Johnson, he was taken out of the game.

Shortstop Johnny Adams came in with the tying and winning runs aboard and struck out Kyle McPhearson to secure the win.

The Nuts go for a series victory in the four-game series finale on Thursday afternoon in San Jose. First pitch against the Giants is at 12:30 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 12:20 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.