Rawhide Match Franchise's Record for Longest Win Streak After Defeating the Ports 6-1

VISALIA - Rawhide extend its win streak to twelve, matching the franchise record. It is the fourth time a Visalia team has won 12 consecutive games (1990, 2003, 2014).

The Rawhide took game three of a four game series against the Stockton Ports. It was the fourteenth time the Rawhide scored first and the team has won all of those fourteen games.

In the bottom of the first, Visalia scored four runs. Jose Caballero had his first homerun of the season to start off the inning. Renae Martinez doubled to left field to score Mark Karaviotis for the second run of the game. Martinez scored on a single by Jake McCarthy , who scored off an RBI double by Luis Alejandro Basabe to make the score 4-0. The Rawhide scored two later in the seventh inning when Anfernee Grier scored off a single by Caballero. The sixth and final run for the Rawhide crossed home plate when Karaviotis singled to left pushing Ryan Grotjohn across.

Justin Vernia started for the Rawhide and completed seven innings. The only run Stockton scored was in the second inning off a solo homerun by Lazaro Armenteros . Vernia gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out four. That was enough for him to earn the win making his record 1-0.

The Rawhide are now 16-4 on the season while the Ports are 6-14. Tomorrow the Rawhide look to sweep the Ports and extend the winning streak to 13. That would break the franchise record for longest win streak. First pitch is at 7pm.

