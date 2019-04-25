Kelvin Melean Has Big Night

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The trend to this series so far has been Lancaster getting on the scoreboard early, and tonight that trend put the home team in a big hole early.

The JetHawks scored first with a run in the second frame of the game, but that small lead was quickly erased in the bottom half of the inning when Storm third baseman Kelvin Melean crushed a no-doubt home run to left field to plate himself and shortstop Gabriel Arias.

The momentum wouldn't last long as the visiting JetHawks put up a four spot due to a pair of hits, a pair of walks, a hit batter and a wild throw that sailed into the home dugout and allowed the fifth Lancaster run of the game to score, making it a 5-2 Lancaster advantage.

Lake Elsinore would get one back the following half inning on a wild pitch that would score Storm center fielder Jeisson Rosario. After that, Lancaster pitcher Garrett Schilling put it on cruise control and tossed seven innings to earn the win.

Sean Bouchard would connect for a solo shot to left center field and Lancaster would add another after that to take a commanding 7-3 lead that would prove too much for the home team to overcome.

After a quick out in the bottom of the ninth inning, a Jack Suwinski walk and an Arias hit by pitch brought some life into the Storm faithful who held on to hopes of a late comeback. Melean capitalized on that energy and connected for an RBI double that rolled to the right field wall. A sacrifice fly by Taylor Kohlwey made it a two-run game with the tying run at the plate.

Robbie Podorsky put the barrel on the ball and lined one that for half a second looked like a base hit, but was snow-coned by the jumping shortstop to end the game,7-5.

