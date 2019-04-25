Rawhide Become the Fourth Visalia Team to Win 12 Consecutive Games in 73 Years

VISALIA, CA - Last night, the Rawhide defeated the Stockton Ports 6-1 to extend their winning streak to 12 games. Since the 1946 Visalia Cubs, 12 consecutive wins have only occurred three times previously (1990, 2003, 2014). This evening the Rawhide will have an opportunity to make history as the only Visalia team in the 73 years of the organization to win 13 games in a row. Visalia faces the Stockton Ports for the fourth game of this 4-game series at 7pm. Cole Stapler (2-1) will make the start for the Rawhide to try and break the franchise record.

