Early Power, Strong Pitching Guides TinCaps in Win

July 10, 2021







FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps rode two early home runs and a fantastic starting pitching performance from Gabe Mosser to a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) at Parkview Field on Saturday night.

The TinCaps (25-33) jumped ahead in the first after several defensive miscues. Two errors by Lake County (32-27) led up to a massive two-run home run from TinCaps first baseman Seamus Curran. The Massachusetts native's second home run of the season left his bat at 110 miles per hour, and traveled nearly 400 feet.

In the second, another two-run home run, this time by shortstop Chris Givin, extended the TinCaps lead to 4-0. After designated hitter Bryan Lavastida singled in a run in the top of the third, the score held at 4-1 until the eighth. Mosser, for the second time this year, totaled seven innings on the mound, allowing just the run and striking out three. He and Matt Waldron are the only two pitchers to throw seven innings in a game, and they've both done it twice after the last two nights.

Fort Wayne's offense stalled because of Lake County starter Hunter Gaddis. After Givin's home run, Gaddis retired the last 13 hitters he saw.

Lake County cut the deficit to one in the eighth off of a three-run home run from left fielder Victor Nova. The former Padres farmhand hit his third home run of the week after totaling just two through the first two months of the season. But, TinCaps reliever Carter Loewen came on to record the final four outs, three of which via strikeout, for his seventh save of the year.

