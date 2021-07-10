Early Errors Cost Captains in One Run Loss

(Fort Wayne, IN) - The Lake County Captains (32-27) surrendered three unearned runs in the first inning and could not complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-33) on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

Mistakes came back to bite the Captains in the bottom of the first, as Fort Wayne took a 3-0 lead. An error at third base by Raynel Delgado allowed Jonny Homza to reach to start the inning. After a double play, Captains starter Hunter Gaddis was one out from facing the minimum in the first inning. The right-hander, however, walked Tirso Ornelas to extend the inning. Agustin Ruiz was next up and he hit a high fly ball to left center field. Victor Nova settled under the ball, but center fielder George Valera ran over late, crashed into Nova and jarred the ball free for the second error of the inning, allowing Ornelas to score the first run of the game. Seamus Curran came to the plate next and blasted a two-run home run to right-center field.

Reinaldo Ilarraza led off the second inning for Fort Wayne with a bunt single toward third and went to second base when Delgado threw the ball down the right field line. With two outs and Ilarraza still on second, Gaddis had two strikes on Chris Givin. Gaddis, however, could not finish the job, as Givin launched a two-run home run to left field to put the TinCaps on top, 5-0.

Lake County chipped into the TinCaps' lead in third. Clark Scolamiero doubled down the left field line with one out in the inning. After Scolamiero moved to third on a Brayan Rocchio groundout, Bryan Lavastida delivered an RBI single to get the Captains on the scoreboard, still trailing 5-1.

A leadoff single by Rocchio sparked a comeback for the Captains in the eighth. After a flyout by Lavastida, Valera bounced into a fielder's choice that forced out Rocchio at second. With Valera aboard, Joe Naranjo hit a sinking line drive to center field that just snuck under the glove of Grant Little in center. Valera moved to third on the single. With runners on the corners and two outs, Nova blasted a three-run home run that brought the Captains within one run, down just 5-4.

Gaddis (2-4) settled in after allowing five early runs. The Captains' starter retired 13 consecutive batters to finish his outing. He worked six innings, but took the loss for Lake County. Gaddis allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four.

Gabe Mosser (3-4) was sharp on the mound for the TinCaps to earn the win. He scattered seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Carter Loewen (7) earned the save for the TinCaps after pitching 1.1 scoreless innings to close the game. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three.

Mason Hickman is scheduled to start for the Captains in the final game of the six-game series. First pitch at Parkview Field is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

