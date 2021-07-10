Chiefs Rally in the Ninth But Fall to Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Peoria Chiefs used a five-run ninth inning to tie the score in Cedar Rapids but the Kernels needed just three batters in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with a 9-8 win Friday. It marked the second night in a row that Cedar Rapids won the game in their final at-bat.

The Kernels used the long ball to their advantage early in the contest and jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the fourth inning. The Chiefs got on the board in the fifth inning. Two Cedar Rapids errors placed two men in scoring position for Leandro Cedeno, who doubled down the right field line to make it a 5-2 game.

Cedar Rapids then held a 7-2 lead entering the seventh inning, when Jordan Walker picked up his first RBI at the High-A level on a ground ball single to right field and cut the deficit to 7-3.

After an eighth inning tally by Cedar Rapids, the Chiefs trailed 8-3 with just three outs to play with. Zade Richardson hit a lead-off home run to make it 8-4. Later, Matt Chamberlain was hit by a pitch and Jhon Torres singled. Then, on the first pitch he saw, Walker doubled home the pair with a liner down the left field line. With the score 8-6, Cedeno stepped up to the plate and worked himself into a hitter's count, when he hit a game-tying, two-run blast to left center field. All told, the Chiefs sent eight men to the plate and scored five times.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Kernels got to Leonardo Taveras. After the first two men reached, DaShawn Keirsey doubled to left-center to drive in the winning run.

The Chiefs will look to snap a four-game losing streak tomorrow night. Right-hander Nick Trogrlic-Iverson will start for the Chiefs. In his last outing, he went 6.2 innings and allowed just two hits. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.

