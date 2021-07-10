Behind Birlingmair, Nuts Win 4th Straight

MIDLAND, MI - Reid Birlingmair allowed two runs in six innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (29-30) beat the Great Lakes Loons (31-28) for the fourth straight game, 4-2, on Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

After seven series splits and two series defeats, the Lugnuts captured their first series victory of 2021. Lansing had lost the series opener 8-2 in a rain-shortened eight innings, but rebounded behind strong starts from Seth Shuman (six scoreless innings, seven strikeouts), Richard Guasch (four innings, one run, four strikeouts) and Jack Cushing (seven-inning complete game, one run, nine strikeouts).

This night, it was Birlingmair who stepped forward. The former UIC Flame pitched around a Justin Yurchak single and Joe Vranesh walk in the second, fired a perfect third and fourth innings and stranded a Deacon Liput two-out single in the fifth.

The Loons broke through in the sixth, trimming a 3-0 Lugnuts lead to 3-2 on an Andy Pages RBI single and a Yurchak RBI double, but Birlingmair retired Brandon Lewis on a foulout and Vranesh on a flyout to strand the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

In all, Birlingmair struck out five batters in six innings, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in his third quality start of the year.

William Simoneit delivered insurance with an RBI double in the eighth.

The Loons did not go out without a series of scares: Zach Rafuse stranded runners at first and third in the seventh, Leudeny Pineda escaped the eighth on a Vranesh drive to the wall in right field and Dalton Sawyer coaxed a game-ending flyout to right from Pages with the tying runs on in the ninth.

Jordan Díaz and Drew Millas each collected two singles and scored two runs to lead the Lugnuts' offense, with Elvis Peralta, Jr., driving in a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice and Lester Madden, Jr., adding an RBI single.

Having matched their longest winning streak of the year, the Lugnuts look for a fifth straight victory behind right-hander Colin Peluse (4.43) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., taking on Loons right-hander Landon Knack (2.82).

The next Lugnuts home game will be on Tuesday, July 13, vs. the Lake County Captains, opening a six-game homestand. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

