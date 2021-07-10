Loons Rally Fizzles in Front of Record Crowd

MIDLAND, MI - In front of a record season-high crowd of 4,331 at Dow Diamond Saturday night, the Great Lakes Loons (31-28) dropped their fourth-consecutive ballgame to the Lansing Lugnuts (29-30), 4-2. Bobby Miller (L, 1-2) made his first start for the Loons since June 23, lasting four innings and striking out a season-low one batter. Saturday's game was the third consecutive outing for Miller lasting at least four innings. Lansing relied on Reid Birlingmair (W, 3-4) in his sixth quality start of the season, allowing two runs in six innings. In the bottom of the ninth, Great Lakes brought the go-ahead run to the plate in Andy Pages, who popped out to end the game.

Ryan Ward tripled for the second time this season, sparking a two-run inning to eat into a 3-0 Lansing lead. Following a James Outman walk, Andy Pages drove in the first Loons runs of Saturday night with a base hit. Justin Yurchak drove in another with a one-out double, his second hit of the night.

Yurchak increased his league-best average (.348) in another multi-hit game, his 19th of the season. After beginning the night 0-for-2, Outman ended his night reaching base successfully in his last three plate appearances.

Cole Percival logged three innings relieving Miller, striking out two batters in his first inning on the mound. Allowing four baserunners in the sixth, Percival faced the minimum twice in his three innings.

The middle of the Lansing order between Drew Millas, Jordan Diaz and William Simoneit combined for six hits, all contributing two. Millas paced the Lugnuts offense, finishing 2-for-4 and scored both times reaching base.

Lansing's first runs came in the top of the fourth inning, scoring first for the fourth time in this series. In all of the Loons losses this week, Lansing reached the scoreboard first, continuing on Saturday night. Lansing's starting pitchers recorded at least five innings in four of the five games against Great Lakes this week.

In Great Lakes' four-game skid to the Lugnuts, the Loons finished 4-for-28 with runners in scoring position. Saturday's loss gives Lansing their first series victory of the season, while the Loons drop their first series since the beginning of June.

A six-game series concludes on Sunday at Dow Diamond, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 P.M. EDT. Great Lakes plans to send their right-handed starter Landon Knack to the mound for his third start of the season for the Loons. This season, Knack has yet to allow an earned run in six innings of work. Lansing's Colin Peluse makes his tenth appearance on Sunday, bringing a 4.43 earned-run average in 42 2/3 innings. Kids run the bases and eat free every Sunday at Dow Diamond this summer, presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. Gates on Sunday open at 12 P.M. EDT at Dow Diamond, with pregame coverage with the Loons On-Deck Circle, Built by Three Rivers beginning at 12:35 P.M.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

