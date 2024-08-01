Early Offense Propels Cyclones to 8-4 Triumph Over IronBirds

ABERDEEN, MD - The Cyclones put up multiple runs in each of the first three innings and carried that seven-run outburst to a second-straight victory, as Brooklyn bested the Aberdeen IronBirds, 8-4, on Thursday night from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

After scoring in the first inning in the nightcap on Wednesday, Brooklyn (14-19, 47-52) followed suit on Thursday. LF Nick Morabito picked up a leadoff single for the third-straight game and quickly stole second before taking third on a ground out. 1B Mateo Gil followed by driving a ball on top of the visiting clubhouse in left for a two-run home run. The 24-year-old's second home run in as many days - and seventh with Brooklyn in 2024 - put the Cyclones in front 2-0.

An inning later, 2B Jefrey De Los Santos started a rally with a leadoff walk. CF Omar De Los Santos subsequently rocketed the first pitch he saw over the center fielder's head for a run-scoring triple to extend the cushion to three. Morabito made it a 4-0 affair with a one-out RBI single to left-center.

The Cyclones kept applying pressure in the third. DH Kellum Clark walked and swiped second to start the frame before scooting to third on a SS Junior Tilien single. After a hit-by-pitch and an infield fly, C Christian Pregent scalded a run-producing knock to left and RF Sebastian Castro worked a bases-loaded free pass to put Brooklyn ahead 6-0.

Following a pitching change and a pop up, 3B Jacob Reimer bounced a chopper to third. The throw to first base was wild, as the third run of the inning scored to expand the visitor's advantage to seven.

Aberdeen (17-16, 51-48) started to chip away in the sixth. LF Douglas Hodo began the inning with a deflected single to left, stealing second base before crossing the plate on a one-out single from RF Reed Trimble. C Adam Retzbach followed with a two-run home run into the Cyclones' left-field bullpen, his sixth of the season, to trim the IronBirds' deficit to four, 7-3.

Thanks to a wild pitch, the closest Aberdeen would get was within three runs in the eighth. However, Jefrey De Los Santos and Omar De Los Santos provided back-to-back two-out extra-base hits, a double and triple, respectively, in the ninth to pad Brooklyn's margin back to four.

RHP Jake Stevenson entered in the bottom of the ninth and worked a perfect frame to seal the Cyclones' second-straight victory, 8-4.

In a scheduled abbreviated outing, RHP Jordany Ventura took a no-decision and tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless ball in his first start for the Cyclones since May 23.

RHP Luis G. Moreno (2-1) and LHP Ryan Ammons each tossed a season-high in innings for their Brooklyn tenures. Moreno yielded three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings to earn his second win, while Ammons permitted one run on one hit in 2.2 frames.

RHP Daniel Lloyd (2-1) suffered his first defeat with Aberdeen in his first start with the club this year. The Summerville, S.C. native allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 2.1 innings, walking four.

Brooklyn attempts to extend the win streak to three on Friday night. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-6, 4.48) is scheduled to make the Cyclones. The IronBirds are projected to counter with RHP Levi Wells (0-5, 7.40). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

