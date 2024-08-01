Urias Goes Six Strong, Tourists Fall 3-1

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists received a solid starting pitching performance as well as shutdown relief appearances on Thursday night; however, the home team dropped a close contest to the Hickory Crawdads 3-1.

Right-hander Manuel Urias spun a season-high six innings and his only blemish was a pair of Home Runs allowed in the top of the third. Hickory hit a solo shot and a two-run Homer that accounted for all their damage on the night. Urias' quality start put the Tourists in good position but the offense had a hard time breaking through.

John Garcia hit a pair of doubles but was left stranded on the base paths both times. Oliver Carrillo and Anthony Sherwin clubbed back-to-back two-baggers in the bottom of the seventh that pushed across Asheville's lone run. The rest of the offensive unit failed to record a hit despite some solid contact against Hickory's pitching staff.

The Tourists also received two quality efforts out of the bullpen. Deury Carrasco and Ian Foggo combined to pitch three scoreless innings down the stretch. Asheville can still salvage a series split with a good weekend on the diamond. The Tourists and Crawdads will play Game Four Friday night at 6:35pm ET.

