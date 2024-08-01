Winston-Salem Drops Decision to Greensboro, 6-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6-2, on Thursday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 3,188 fans.

Winston-Salem (46-53) starter Shane Murphy took the ball and dazzled across the first three innings. Greensboro (58-41) only put two runners on across the first three innings, and in the bottom of the third, the Dash offense came to life.

After the first two runners reached and were pushed into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt, William Bergolla drove home his first run in a Dash uniform on a single, giving Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead. Next batter, DJ Gladney, followed with a RBI base knock, putting the Dash ahead, 2-0, after three innings.

In the fourth, the Grasshoppers pushed across a run, cutting the Winston-Salem lead in half, 2-1, but Murphy finished off five innings, allowing only one run and punching out four.

After nothing for both sides in the sixth, Greensboro took the lead in the seventh on a RBI single from PJ Hilson, putting the visitors in front, 3-2.

Winston-Salem threatened in the eighth inning, loading the bases, but could not find a big knock, and in the ninth, the Grasshoppers added three more runs, taking a 6-2 victory over the Dash.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro meet for game four on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

