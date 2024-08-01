Bowling Green Postponed Again in Rome

August 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - The doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 1, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Rome Emperors has been postponed due to field conditions. The two teams will prepare for a doubleheader on Friday, August 2.

The twin bill will consist of two, seven-inning games. First pitch will be at 4:00 PM CT with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Additionally, the Hot Rods and Emperors will play another doubleheader on Sunday starting at 10:00 AM CT with the same rules applying.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

