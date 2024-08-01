Renegades Earn Another Sqeaker over Jersey Shore

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their fourth straight win on Thursday night, holding on for a 4-3 victory over the Jersey Shore Blue Claws at Heritage Financial Park.

The Blue Claws took the lead in the first. After reaching on an error to begin the game, Trent Farquhar scored on an Andrick Nava double to put Jersey Shore in front 1-0.

In the second Christopher Familia led off with a walk. Cole Gabrielson drove him home with an RBI double to tie the game, his 12th two-bagger of the season.

Aidan Miller led off the third with a walk for Jersey Shore. He reached second on a balk, got to third on a Hendry Mendez single, and scored on an RBI groundout by Keaton Anthony.

The bottom of the third provided some fireworks. Roc Riggio and Jace Avina ripped back-to-back home runs to begin the frame, putting the Renegades in front 3-2. The consecutive long balls were the first for Hudson Valley since back-to-back bombs by Garrett Martin and Josh Moylan on June 23 against Greensboro. Avina's homer was his first since June 29 vs Wilmington.

A Troy Schreffler solo shot in the fourth for the BlueClaws tied the game at 3-3.

In the bottom fifth Brenny Escanio doubled to lead off the frame. He advanced to third on a groundout and came home on a sacrifice fly by Avina, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

There was no scoring the rest of the way, as the Hudson Valley bullpen was stellar behind Blane Abeyta. Mason Vinyard, Joel Valdez, and Matt Keating combined for 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen behind starter Blane Abeyta, allowing just two combined hits and striking out five. Keating earned his third save of the season with 1.2 scoreless frames.

The Renegades look to extend their winning streak to five on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park against the BlueClaws. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Cam Schlittler (5-4, 3.02) will take the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Mitch Neunborn (3-2, 2.83) will get the start for Jersey Shore. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

49-48, 16-16

