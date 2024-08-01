Schreffler Homers, But Claws Fall 4-3 on Thursday to Renegades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley took the lead in the fifth and held on to top the BlueClaws 4-3 on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have taken the first three in the series while Jersey Shore has dropped five in a row overall.

The BlueClaws (16-17/54-45) have dropped five straight, one off their season-long losing streak set through July 2nd.

Jersey Shore opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double from Andrick Nava, here on a rehab assignment from Double-A Reading. After Hudson Valley tied it in the second, Keaton Anthony drove in a run with a groundout to put the BlueClaws back ahead.

Hudson Valley regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Roc Riggio (8) and Jace Avina (9) hit back to back home runs off of Braeden Fausnaught. Jersey Shore then tied it again in the fourth on a home run by Troy Schreffler. It was his sixth of the season and second of the series.

The game remained tied into the fifth when Avina's SAC fly put the Renegades up 4-3. That would be the final run of the game.

Mason Vinyard (4-2) gave up one hit and got five outs to get through the sixth. Joel Valdez got four outs and Matt Keating the last five for his third save of the season.

Fausnaught (7-3) was charged with all four runs and took the loss.

Hendry Mendez had three hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

