Rome and Bowling Green Postponed Again

August 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, GA - Tonight's (8/1) contest between the Rome Emperors and Bowling Green Hot Rods has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Friday (8/2) with a 5:00pm first pitch.

The Spencer Schwellenbach t-shirt giveaway is still slated for Friday's (8/2) game. Fans with tickets for tonight's contest may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game.

Additionally, the Emperors and Hot Rods will play another double header on Sunday (8/4) with a 11:00am first pitch.

