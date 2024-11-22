Eagles Soar to 7-3 Win over Mooseheads

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A difficult stretch of the season continued for the Mooseheads on Friday night in Cape Breton where things unravelled in a 7-3 loss to the Eagles.

The home team scored three times in the opening period and twice each in the second and third periods to cruise to a win in the matchup of provincial rivals. Antoine Fontaine, Logan Crosby and Liam Kilfoil scored in the loss for Halifax. Fontaine had a two-point effort as did Lou Levesque who chipped in with two assists. Jack Martin, Lincoln Waugh and Dominic MacKenzie had the other helpers.

Rookie Jacob Hartlin of Williamswood, NS had a night to remember for the Eagles by scoring twice in just his third career game since being called up from the Halifax Macs U18. He was a sixth round pick by Cape Breton in June. Six players had multiple points for the Eagles, including Cole Burbidge who led the way with three assists. Other goals for the winners came from Luke Patterson, Jacob Newcombe, Joey Henneberry, Alexis Toussaint and Tomas Lavoie.

Mathis Rousseau made the start in goal for the Mooseheads and was pulled after allowing five goals on 17 shots. Jack Milner allowed two goals on 13 shots in 29:55 minutes of action in relief. Jakub Milota made 21 saves for the victory for Cape Breton.

The Mooseheads will return to home ice on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm to take on Saint John and will also host Gatineau on Sunday, December 1st at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

