Eagles Romp Over Mooseheads On Hockey Fights Cancer Night In Sydney

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Recalled forward Jacob Hartlin made a big impact with his first two QMJHL goals in the first period as the Eagles topped the Halifax Mooseheads 7-3 at Centre 200 on Hockey Fights Cancer night.

- Cole Burbidge (three assists), Luke Patterson, Joey Henneberry, Jacob Newcombe (goal & assist), and Callum Aucoin (two assists) also all registered multi point nights for the Eagles. Tomas Lavoie & Alexis Toussaint also scored in the win.

- Jakub Milota picked up the win, stopping 21 of 24 shots. Mathis Rousseau took the loss, allowing five goals on 17 shots. Jack Milner stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief.

- For Hockey Fights Cancer night, the Eagles wore specially designed purple & green jerseys in honour of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation. Fans purchased raffled tickets on the jerseys which were drawn for in the third period.

- Cam Squires registered an assist as he returned to the lineup from a one game suspension. Angelo Fullerton was absent from the lineup, serving the second of a two game suspension and he'll return tomorrow night against Shawinigan.

The Eagles wasted no time getting the jump, as Patterson cashed in from the front of the goal just 2:11 into the opening period. Hartlin, playing in just his third career game, ripped a shot by Rousseau to get the first of his career before the eight minute mark.

Halifax responded by converting on their first power play, as Antoine Fontaine put his own rebound past Milota. But before period's end, Hartlin restored the two goal margin by jamming his own rebound by Rousseau at the side of the net.

The second period featured another early goal for their Eagles- a power play marker for Tomas Lavoie, through a screen from the top of the faceoff circle. The lead opened up further past the halfway mark when Newcombe blasted a shot over Rousseau, spelling the end of the night for the Halifax goalkeeper. It was no doubt a special goal for the Eagles captain, who made his 2023-24 season debut on Hockey Fights Cancer night, weeks after ringing the bell to finish his own cancer treatments.

Both teams scored a pair in the third- another early goal Toussaint score for the second consecutive game. Henneberry converted a cross-crease pass from Newcombe just following a power play to make it a 7-1 score.

Halifax was able to flatter the scoreline with a pair of goals in the final 5:12- first Logan Crosby with a power play marker, and then Liam Kilfoil in the game's final 30 seconds.

The Eagles are back on home ice tomorrow night against goaltender Owen Bresson from Dominion, Calgary Flames first round draft pick Matvei Gridin and the Shawinigan Cataractes! It's the only visit the Cataractes will make to Sydney this season.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/YzK11 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Hartlin (Cape Breton) 2 goals

2. Luke Patterson (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Callum Aucoin (Cape Breton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Noah Larochelle (injury), Logan Quinn (injury), Rory Pilling (injury), Lucas Romeo (injury), Angelo Fullerton (suspension)

Scratches For Halifax: Braden MacPhee (injury), Cade Moser (injury), Jake Todd (injury), Justin Breton (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 30-24 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Halifax Power Play: 2/6

