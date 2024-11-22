Chicoutimi Cool off Cats with Comeback Win

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Sagueneens thrilled the hometown crowd in Chicoutimi scoring six answered goals to drop the Wildcats 6-3 at the Centre Georges-Vezina Thursday night. The Sags were defeated 7-1 by the Cats in their previous Avenir Centre meeting in October.

Moncton held a 3-0 lead early in the second period on 2 more tallies from Julius Sumpf (12th & 13th) and Etienne Morin's 6th of the season. Sumpf has five goals in his last two games. Emmanuel Vermette led the Sags with three goals while defenseman Jonathan Prudhomme chipped in with four assists. Chicoutimi outshot the Wildcats 36-27.

Three Stars:

1 Emmanuel Vermette - Chi

2 Jonathan Prud'homme - Chi

3 #26 Julius Sumpf

The first-place Cats record moves to 17-4-2 heading into Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Drakkar in Baie Comeau at 5pm Atlantic. Moncton opened the Quebec trip Wednesday night defeating the Quebec Remparts 7-4. Defenseman Dylan MacKinnon returns to the Cats lineup Saturday after serving a 1-game suspension.

Join Marty with all the action on Cats Radio Inspire 105.1 FM and on CHL TV.

Article by Marty Kingston

Photo: Bruno Girard

