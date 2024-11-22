Islanders' Offense Heats up in Saint John Scoring Six

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders delivered a statement performance at TD Station tonight, cruising to a 6-2 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs in the first of a back-to-back set. From puck drop to the final horn, the Isles were in control.

They showcased their physicality, offensive firepower, and elite special teams despite frequent trips to the penalty box.

Coming off an impressive win against Shawinigan, the Isles continued their momentum with Donald Hickey earning his 2nd consecutive start after stellar performances that garnered recognition from the QMJHL's top 5 plays of the week.

Hickey didn't disappoint, turning aside 26 of 28 shots and anchoring a penalty kill unit that held the Sea Dogs to 1 goal on 7 opportunities.

First Period: Early Energy Sets the Tone

The Islanders wasted no time asserting their dominance, even as penalties threatened to derail their efforts. Despite giving the Sea Dogs 3 early power-play chances, the Isles' penalty kill remained impenetrable, setting the tone for a gritty defensive effort.

Ross Campbell opened the scoring midway through the 1st, capitalizing on a setup from Nathan Leek to give the Isles a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Egor Goriunov extended the lead with a pinpoint power-play goal, assisted by Matt Butler.

The Islanders' aggressive forecheck and physical play kept Saint John on their heels, and the period ended with Charlottetown leading 2-0 and outshooting the Sea Dogs 9-6.

Second Period: Isles Pull Away

The Isles carried their momentum into the 2nd period as Mathis Valente struck early, snapping a shot past Charles-Edward Gravel just 1:42 in. With assists from Goriunov and Butler, the Isles' top players continued to shine.

Shortly after killing yet another penalty, Will Shields made it 4-0. Converting on yet another passing sequence from Goriunov and Butler, who both recorded their 3rd of 4 points of the night.

Though penalties continued to plague Charlottetown, their penalty kill remained a fortress. Until a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the frame allowed Dylan Rozzi to finally break through for Saint John.

Despite the setback, the Isles closed the period with a 4-1 lead and a 21-20 edge in shots.

Third Period: Sealing the Deal

Jude Herron opened the scoring in the final period with a fortuitous goal from the corner, proving once again that good things happen when you put pucks on net.

Although Saint John's Eriks Mateo responded seconds later to cut the deficit to 5-2, the Isles never wavered.

Ross Campbell added his 2nd goal of the night on the power play, with Goriunov and Butler each tallying their 4th points of the game.

Charlottetown's relentless puck battles and efficient special teams were too much for the Sea Dogs to handle, and the Isles cruised to a dominant 6-2 victory, outshooting their opponents 34-28.

Ocean Acres Cottages & Campground Post-Game Interview with Head Coach & GM Jim Hulton

"A really solid road win"

"I thought special teams were a big, big factor and they had 7 power plays. So killing those off and our powerplay looked really good tonight. I thought guys really bore down in front of Donald and he was there when we did have the breakdowns. So all the ingredients for a road win."

"I see his [Donald] confidence building. He looks calmer in the net, his movements are sharp and compact. Again he exudes confidence and the team feels that and plays with more confidence in front of him."

"We've been waiting for an offensive breakthrough and this is a night where, when goals have been hard to come by for a long time, to score 6 and you know for us to go to another level we need them [Matt Butler & Egor Goriunov] to be two of our best players and they certainly were that tonight. Butler's playmaking was exceptional and Egor is a guy that goes to the right spots so it was a sight for sore eyes."

The Isles will face the Sea Dogs again tomorrow night at TD Station, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. After scoring nine goals in their last two games and dominating on special teams, Charlottetown will look to carry this momentum into the second game and complete the sweep.

Fans can expect another high-energy matchup as the Islanders aim to solidify their position in the standings and continue their upward trajectory.

