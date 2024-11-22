Eagles Host Mooseheads on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Nest

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Eagles will be decked out in purple (and green) as they take on the Halifax Mooseheads in the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game tonight at Centre 200.

The Eagles will be wearing specially designed jerseys in support of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation. Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets on the game worn jerseys. Also, fans can purchase a select number of special theme night warmup pucks at the Eagles Landing store beginning at the first intermission.

It's the first game for the Eagles following a three game road trip in Quebec that saw the team post a 1-1-1 record. In the trip closing game in Shawinigan, the team had a pair of noteworthy goal scorers: the first career goal for Alexis Toussaint and the first goal of the season for former first round draft pick Émile Ricard. The Eagles were without New Jersey draft pick Cam Squires in Sunday's game, but he'll return to the lineup this evening from a one game suspension. (Angelo Fullerton will be serving the second game of a suspension tonight.)

Tonight's game is another instalment of the Battle of Nova Scotia, and the Eagles & Halifax Mooseheads are tied in the standings heading into tonight's game. While former Team Canada World Junior (and now overage) goaltender Mathis Rousseau remains a rock in goal, the team up front has been lead by youth- in particular 17 year old forwards Liam Kilfoil (18 points in 23 games) & Shawn Carrier (16 points in 19 games). Both Kilfoil & Carrier, along with German defenseman Carlos Handel, were given a "C" ranking by NHL Central Scouting, indicative of potential to be drafted in the fourth & fifth round of the NHL draft.

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/cE68r

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31214/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.