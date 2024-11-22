Sea Dogs Trade Prospect Kyan Labbe to Sherbrooke

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have traded the rights to prospect Kyan Labbe to the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the team announced today. In return, the Sea Dogs receive a third-round pick in 2026.

"With two very solid goaltenders in Charles-Edward Gravel and Justin Robinson currently on our roster, Kyan and his family requested to be moved to another organization in an attempt to play in the league immediately," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "With our team lacking early round picks for the next two drafts we felt it was necessary to add this pick."

The 17-year-old netminder was a fourth-round pick of the Sea Dogs in 2023 and has been playing in the BCHL with the Nanaimo Clippers this season. In three games, Labbe is 2-1-0 with 4.33 goals-against-average and a .889 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.