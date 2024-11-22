Follow Along as the Islanders Aim to Turn the Tide in Saint John

November 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road this weekend for back-to-back games against the Saint John Sea Dogs at TD Station. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights as the Isles look to build momentum and spoil the party in Saint John.

The Islanders are coming off a spirited mid-week victory in front of a packed and enthusiastic Eastlink Centre crowd for the Subaru of Charlottetown School Day Game. The energy in the arena fueled the Isles' offense as they downed the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-0.

Donald Hickey stood tall between the pipes, delivering a masterful performance between the pipes to earn 1st Star honours. Hickey will be back in net tonight, looking to build on that momentum and frustrate the Sea Dogs' offense.

On the offensive end, Zachary Plamondon lit the lamp with a sensational wrist shot just inside the blue line, marking his first QMJHL goal and securing the 2nd star of the game.

Saint John, on the other hand, comes into the weekend well-rested after a mixed-bag performance last weekend. The Dogs made waves with a commanding 6-2 victory over the top-ranked Moncton Wildcats but faltered two days later in a narrow 2-1 loss to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

After a full week to regroup and prepare, the Sea Dogs will be eager to defend their home ice and make a statement.

The Isles have a score to settle, having dropped both of their previous matchups against the Sea Dogs this season. Their last visit to TD Station saw a closely fought battle that ended in disappointment for Charlottetown. With a chip on their shoulder and a renewed determination, the Isles are ready to correct the ship and show they can go toe-to-toe with their Maritime rivals.

Fans can catch all the action live on the CHL website at watch.chl.ca. Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting weekend of QMJHL hockey!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.