Ducks Homers Defeat Barnstormers

The Long Island Ducks slugged one homer before a rain delay and two after it, beating the Lancaster Barnstormers, 6-2, in a Labor Day contest at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

David Washington connected for a two-run shot in the top of the fourth on the only hit allowed by starter John Anderson (10-7) in his four innings of work, staking the Ducks to a 2-1 lead.

Following the one-hour, 26-minute stoppage that came at the end of 3 1/2 innings, the Ducks put four quick runs on the board over the next two innings.

In the fifth, Vladimir Frias ripped a one-out double into the right field corner off Pedro Echemendia. Lew Ford grounded a single into left, just past the outstretched glove of shortstop Michael Martinez, and Deibinson Romero crept a base hit into right, just out of the reach of second baseman Josh Bell for a 3-1 lead.

Echemendia appeared to be on his way to a clean sixth inning, but Rey Fuented clipped him for a solo homer to right. D'Arby Myers reached on a fumble by Michael Martinez, and Frias sent another home run soaring over the right field tents for the final margin of victory.

Josh Bell led the Barnstormers offense with three hits off three different Long Island pitchers. The hitting coach, in the lineup at second base, blasted a home run leading off the Lancaster third, for the game's first run. He reached on a fielder's choice in the fifth and scored the only other 'Stormers run on the night.

Bell did his best to ignite a rally later in the game. He led off the seventh with a single up the middle, an inning in which Caleb Gindl also walked.

In the ninth, Anderson De La Rosa led off with a base hit to left center. Bell followed with a ball ripped up the middle that sent pinch runner Devon Torrence to third. In neither case did the Barnstormers produce a run.

Felix Carvallo (2-0) pitched the final two innings for the Ducks and was awarded the win.

The Barnstormers will send right-hander Jonathan Albaladejo (2-9) to the hill on Tuesday evening against right-hander Joe Iorio (5-3). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: Bell had his first three-hit game since June 1...Darian Sandford stole two bases for a league-leading total of 62 on the season and 189 in the Atlantic League...Scott Shuman threw his eighth consecutive scoreless inning.

