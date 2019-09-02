Trio of Homers Launch Ducks Past Barnstormers

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 6-2 on Monday evening in the opener of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Both teams traded zeroes until Josh Bell hit a leadoff solo home run to right field in the bottom of the third inning off Ducks starter Seth Simmons. David Washington answered with a two-run homer to right in the top of the fourth off Barnstormers starter John Anderson, leapfrogging the Ducks in front 2-1.

Following a rain delay, the teams traded runs in the fifth inning. Deibinson Romero's two-out RBI single put the Ducks ahead by two, but Joe Terdoslavich answered with a two-out RBI single of his own, closing the gap back to one. Long Island then put the game out of reach with a three-run sixth inning. Rey Fuentes' two-out solo homer to right and Vladimir Frias' two-run blast to right did the damage.

Simmons did not factor into the decision but pitched three innings, giving up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out four. Felix Carvallo (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief to close out the game, allowing two hits while striking out two. Anderson took the loss, throwing four innings, conceding two runs (one earned) on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts.

Frias led the Flock with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk, while Lew Ford added two hits.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (5-3, 2.84) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Jonathan Albaladejo (2-9, 4.98).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 6, to begin a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks 20th Anniversary Thundersticks, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flashback Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

