Game vs. Somerset Postponed

September 2, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - New Britain team officials have announced that today's (Monday, September 2) game versus the Somerset Patriots has been postponed due to inclement weather. Ticket holders for Monday's (9/2) game can exchange their tickets at the New Britain Stadium Ticket Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any one of the remaining Bees regular season home games during the 2019 season, based on availability.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader featuring two seven-inning contests on Tuesday, September 3rd at New Britain Stadium. The first pitch in game number one of the twin-bill is scheduled for 5:35 P.M. The nightcap of the doubleheader will begin one half hour after the first matchup concludes. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

Tomorrow will be another Two-Fer Tuesday in the Hardware City! Don't miss out on the Bees BOGO deal every Tuesday! Buy one regular priced ticket, get one FREE when you purchase online at www.nbbees.com, by phone at 860-826-BEES (2337), or by visiting the New Britain Bees Box Office.

