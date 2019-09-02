Rockers Move Labor Day Game to 5:00pm

September 2, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





Due to unforeseen travel delays, tonight's game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has been pushed back to 5PM tonight with gates still opening at 3:30pm for our pre-game party! It's Labor Union Appreciation Night! Come on out for a pre-game party with a live DJ, face painting and balloon animals. There will also be $1 peanuts and cracker jacks available. It's also Merch Monday with a special opportunity for you! Select custom jerseys, like First Responders and Pink In The Point, from throughout the year will be for sale ONLY at the game.

