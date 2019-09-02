Seventh Inning Propels Crabs Win

Waldorf, MD - Following a heartbreaking series against the York Revolution, the Blue Crabs hit the road for High Point, North Carolina and a four game set with the Rockers. Southern Maryland scored five runs in the seventh in a 6-5 win.

It was a strange sight to see Craig Stem who's rights were recently traded to the Rockers pitching against the Blue Crabs in his first game back from Mexico.

Stem was very good in just under five innings, allowing just one run on a Rubi Silva RBI.

The Rockers plated four in the first six innings, but the Crabs bats exploded in the seventh. Southern Maryland scored five runs on one of the best relievers in the league, Chase Huchingson. Josh McAdams started it off with a solo home run. Next, Jon Griffin brought in his tenth RBI in his last five starts, and Tony Thomas gave the good guys the lead on a three run home run.

The game was scoreless from that point until Mat Latos came to the mound in the bottom of the ninth, and after allowing a leadoff homer, the Crabs won 6-5.

The Blue Crabs will return home Tuesday September 10th for game one of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

