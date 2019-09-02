Bees Conclude Winning Road Trip With Triumph Over Barnstormers

(Lancaster, PA) - The New Britain Bees (23-26, 58-60) defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers (21-29, 45-75) 10-1 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Sunday afternoon to earn a split of the four-game Labor Day weekend series in the Keystone State. New Britain concludes a second consecutive winning road trip by winning four of the seven contests played and have now gone 13-7 in their last 20 games, including a 9-5 record away from the Hardware City.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (7-10) was the winner after giving up just one run on two hits (one home run) in five innings pitched while striking out three. Despite leaving the game due to injury, the right-hander retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced, including erasing 11 straight Barnstormers hitters at one point in the ballgame. Lancaster starting pitcher Jared Lakind (6-7) was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned runs) on eight hits across five innings of work, walking three while striking out four and tossing a wild pitch.

New Britain took a 3-0 lead versus Lakind in the top half of the fifth inning courtesy of a two-run single produced by Mike Carp and an RBI base knock off the bat of Jared James. The Bees broke the game wide open in the sixth as they sent ten men to the plate and scored six more times to take a commanding 9-1 advantage, highlighted by a run-scoring base knock from Ryan Jackson, an RBI groundout by Carp, and a two-run single thanks to 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Logan Moore. The three rib-eye steaks supplied by Carp concluded a big offensive series for the 2013 World Series Champion who drove in eight runs in the series. The visitors gave the game its final score of 10-1 in the seventh when Bijan Rademacher cracked a double that split the outfielders and went to the wall in right center that allowed the speedy Darren Ford to score all the way from first base after he led off the frame with a free pass. The end result was all smiles for the boys from the Hardware City as every player penciled into the starting lineup by skipper Goose Gozzo reached base safely in at least one plate appearance with New Britain totaling 14 hits in the contest, marking the 43rd time in 2019 in which they have had ten or more hits in a single game. Jackson and Rademacher led the offensive attack with three hits each.

The Bees return New Britain Stadium on Monday, September 2nd when they welcome the Somerset Patriots to the Nutmeg State in a battle between Liberty Division foes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It's a special Labor Day matinee game in the Hardware City, so spend it with the Bees as part of a Dollar Monday! Field Box tickets and Martin Rosol Hot Dogs are just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

