Revs Sweep Crabs Behind Von Schamann's Gem

(Waldorf, Md.): Duke von Schamann worked seven magnificent innings as the York Revolution completed a three-game sweep of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 3-2 on Sunday evening in front of 4,298 fans at Regency Furniture Stadium. York dropped the opener on Friday in a first half makeup game, but won all three second half meetings on the visit, and has won five straight second half games and seven of the last eight overall. York is now 31-19 in the second half and maintains a three-game lead over Sugar Land for first place in advance of the start of a three-game series in Sugar Land against the Skeeters that begins on Tuesday night.

von Schamann worked a scoreless opening three frames, retiring nine consecutive batters after a game-opening infield single by Kent Blackstone.

Southern Maryland opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth as Edwin Garcia tagged a leadoff home run to left for the game's first run. von Schamann retired the next two batters before the Crabs rallied for three consecutive two-out singles, but right fielder Zach Sullivan threw out Cory Vaughn attempting to score on Josh McAdams' base hit to right, keeping it just a 1-0 deficit.

Crabs starter Kyle Simon took a one-hit shutout into the sixth, having allowed just a Welington Dotel infield single in the top of the first inning. That changed when Sullivan led things off in the sixth with a game-tying home run deep to left-center, knotting the score at 1-1.

The Revs produced further with two outs in the sixth. Isaias Tejeda chopped a double down the third base line, setting a new Revs single-season record with his 39th double of the season. That set up Carlos Franco who singled up the middle advancing Tejeda to third. Tejeda came home as Vaughn bobbled the ball in center, resulting in an error and a go-ahead tally to make it 2-1 York.

The Revs added an insurance run in the eighth as Melky Mesa greeted reliever Kevin Munson with an RBI single to center, plating a run charged to Simon (4-11) as the lead grew to 3-1.

That insurance run proved to be crucial as the Crabs got a two-out RBI single up the middle by Tony Thomas in the bottom of the eighth, bringing home a run against lefty reliever Cesar Cabral to cut the lead to 3-2.

Jameson McGrane fired a dominant 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 20th save, becoming the fourth in Revs history to total 20 saves or more in a season.

von Schamann (8-5) earned the win, limiting the Crabs to one run over seven innings while walking none and striking out seven.

Notes: The Revs notch their seventh series sweep of the season and fifth on the road adding to a club record; the previous record for road sweeps in a season was two. York is now 14-3 against Southern Maryland. Dotel (2-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. Tejeda's double broke the previous franchise record of 38 in one season set by Andres Perez in 2013. Sullivan's home run was the Revs' league-leading 144th of the season, matching the 2016 Lancaster Barnstormers for the highest total by any team in the league since 2014. von Schamann did not walk a batter for the 10th time in 18 starts. McGrane's 20 saves now stand alone as the fourth highest total in a season in club history and seventh highest all-time; all have come since June 20. Tuesday's opener at Sugar Land is set for an 8:05 p.m. ET start. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 7:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

Roster Moves: The Revs announced on Sunday that second baseman Angelys Nina will be placed on the disabled list with a season-ending elbow injury, and reliever Julio Perez is slated to go on the reserve/retired list in advance of returning home for personal reasons. Both moves are due to become official prior to Tuesday's opener at Sugar Land.

