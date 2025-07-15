Dropping Anchor - Rhode Island FC: the Experience

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Throughout its long road to Rhode Island FC's inaugural game in 2024, Defiance 1636 has provided the heartbeat of the club's supporters. Honoring the state's official founding in 1636 and the defiant spirit that has embodied Rhode Island's history, the group has built a vibrant membership that can be found at every home game in the south stand at new home Centreville Bank Stadium and regularly on the road cheering the defending USL Championship Eastern Conference title-holders to success.

In the latest episode of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit with members of Defiance 1636 led by founder and President Ervin Vargas and RIFC players Koke Vegas, Noah Fuson and Clay Holstad to relive the club's run to the 2024 USL Championship Final, and learn more about the rivalry with Hartford Athletic that's become the best new arrival in the American soccer landscape over the past 18 months.

The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 3, Ep. 2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.