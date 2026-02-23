Drew Peterson Had Triple-Double vs. Skyhawks: 22 PTS, 13 REB & 12 AST

Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise YouTube Video













NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.