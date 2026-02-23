Drew Peterson Had Triple-Double vs. Skyhawks: 22 PTS, 13 REB & 12 AST
Published on February 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2026
- Warriors Withstand Rip City Rumble, Besting the Remix 118-113 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Rip City Remix Celebrate Women's Empowerment in Collaboration with the Portland Fire and Rose Haven - Rip City Remix
- Iowa Wolves Drop Close One to Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Iowa Wolves
- Short-Handed Stars Fall in a Heartbreaker to the Mexico City Capitanes - Salt Lake City Stars
- Spurs Hustle Past Memphis, 102-97 - Austin Spurs
- Cruise Drop Franchise-Record 149 Behind Peterson's Triple-Double, Jones' Season-High 33 - Motor City Cruise
- Vipers End Road Trip with Win over Wolves - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Cruise Drop Franchise-Record 149 Behind Peterson's Triple-Double, Jones' Season-High 33 - College Park Skyhawks
- Skyforce Scorches Suns 141-115 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Boom Falls to Go-Go in Second of Back-To-Back, 130-114 - Noblesville Boom
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Cruise Drop Franchise-Record 149 Behind Peterson's Triple-Double, Jones' Season-High 33
- Motor City Cruise Forward John Ukomadu Wins 2026 NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
- Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win
- Detroit Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins