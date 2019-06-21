Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW

June 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OHIO -Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, June 22; and Sunday, June 23 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW. On both dates, the Dragons will meet the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). Game times are 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The telecasts are part of a 25-game TV package this season. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

- Over the air Channel 26.1

- Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

- Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will handle commentator duties.

All broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Connect III will perform the national anthem on Saturday. Alexis Gomez, a Top-16 Finalist from Season 14 of American Idol and Dayton native, will perform the national anthem on Sunday.

Dragons 2019 Television Broadcast Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, June 22 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, June 23 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, July 6 South Bend 7:00

Sunday, July 7 South Bend 2:00

Friday, July 12 Wisconsin 7:00

Saturday, July 13 Beloit 7:00

Sunday, July 14 Beloit 2:00

Friday, July 26 Great Lakes 7:00

Saturday, August 3 Lake County 7:00

Sunday, August 4 Lake County 2:00

Saturday, August 10 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, August 11 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, August 31 West Michigan 7:00

Sunday, Sept. 1 West Michigan 2:00

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.