Bees Game Postponed

June 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Midwest League game between the Kane County Cougars and the Burlington Bees, scheduled for 6:30 PM tonight in Burlington, has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as the first game of a double header on Saturday, June 22 beginning at 5 PM. Both games will be seven innings.

Gates will open at Community Field at 4:30 PM.

