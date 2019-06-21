Dragons Notes for Friday

June 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, June 21, 2019 l Game # 2 (72)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (0-1, 32-38) at Dayton Dragons (1-0, 29-42)

RH Troy Watson (1-1, 6.55) vs. RH James Marinan (2-6, 4.90)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the second game of a four-game series and second game of the Second Half season.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 7, Lansing 2. Three Dragons pitchers combined to allow just six hits as the Dragons won the Second Half Opener. The Dragons collected 11 hits including two each by Pabel Manzanero, Jay Schuyler, Juan Martinez, and Bren Spillane. Brian Rey drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to nine straight games. Randy Ventura's 11-game hitting streak came to an end with a 0 for 3 night. The Dragons opened the second half with a win for the first time since 2015.

Team Notes

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 12-4. In June, they are second in the MWL in team batting (.245); second in runs scored; and first in stolen bases (28). On the mound, they rank fourth in team ERA (2.81).

Over the first 35 games of the 2019 season, the Dragons team ERA was 5.45 (last in the league). In the 36 games played since then (since May 11), the team ERA is 3.55, which ranks fifth in the MWL during the period.

Dragons starting pitchers in 22 games since May 25 have posted an ERA of 2.61 (103.1 IP, 30 ER) to lower their full-season ERA from 5.07 to 4.43.

Dragons relievers since May 1 have posted an ERA of 3.70 (187.1 IP, 77 ER) and lowered their full-season ERA from 5.70 to 4.52.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani over his last 22 games dating back to May 24 is batting .349 with two home runs, 21 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases to raise his batting average 65 points from .170 to .235. In the month of June, Siani leads the league in hits (22), stolen bases (12), and runs (15). He ranks second to teammate Randy Ventura in batting average (.349).

Randy Ventura had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. In his last 12 games, he is batting .390 (16 for 41) to raise his average from .138 to .286. He is batting .364 in June to lead the Midwest League.

Brian Rey has hit safely in nine straight games, going 11 for 32 (.344) with two home runs.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last 10 games: 1.35 ERA, 20 IP, 8 R, 3 ER, 10 H, 9 BB, 19 SO.

Reliever Connor Bennett in his last seven appearances has earned two wins and five saves. He is third in the MWL in saves with eight. He is tied for the league lead in appearances with 26.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 22 (7:08 p.m.): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.27) TV: Dayton's CW (23)

Sunday, June 23 (2:08 p.m.): Lansing RH Troy Miller (2-3, 4.85) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (23)

