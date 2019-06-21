Daniel Ozoria and Petru Balan join Kernels

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Daniel Ozoria has joined the Kernels from Elizabethton; LHP Petru Balan has joined from the GCL Twins; INF Ricky De La Torre has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a right hamstring strain; and LHP Kody Funderburk has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins acquired Ozoria in a trade with the LA Angels on January 15, 2019 for RHP John Curtiss. He split last season between the AZL Angels and Orem, batting a combined .195 (39-200) with three doubles and 12 RBI.

The Twins signed Balan as a non-drafted free agent on November 11, 2016. The native of Tiraspol, Moldova made 16 relief appearances last year with the GCL Twins, posting a 1-3 record, 2.35 ERA and one save. In 23 IP, he allowed 21 hits and nine runs (six earned) with 18 walks and 22 strikeouts.

Funderburk suffered his injury during last night's 4-2 loss at Peoria, leaving before the start of the fifth inning. He was selected by the Twins in the 15th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Dallas Baptist and has made four starts for the Kernels.

De La Torre suffered his injury in the 9th inning of last night's game at Peoria. He has played in nine games for the Kernels this season, batting .276 with 2 HR and 3 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the fifth round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.

Ozoria and Balan are active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game at Peoria. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25 with four players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels are in the midst of a four-game road trip at Peoria that continues through Sunday, June 23rd. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 25th to host Wisconsin at 6:35 PM.

