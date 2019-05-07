Doubleheader in Amarillo Canceled

May 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Amarillo, TX-Tuesday night's doubleheader between the Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles was canceled due to the threat of severe storms in the Amarillo area. These were the final meetings of the first half of the Texas League season between the clubs so the games will not be made up. The Travs return home on Thursday night to host the Tulsa Drillers on a Diamantes Night with a postgame avocado giveaway. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.