Doubleheader in Amarillo Canceled
May 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Amarillo, TX-Tuesday night's doubleheader between the Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles was canceled due to the threat of severe storms in the Amarillo area. These were the final meetings of the first half of the Texas League season between the clubs so the games will not be made up. The Travs return home on Thursday night to host the Tulsa Drillers on a Diamantes Night with a postgame avocado giveaway. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.
