Naturals Defeated Late in Finale

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Northwest Arkansas rallied back from a 5-1 deficit with four runs in the seventh inning only to see Midland plate two in the ninth as the RockHouds (17-14) defeated the Naturals (12-19) in the series finale by a 7-5 margin. The victory gives the visitors from the South Division the series win while the next match-up between the two clubs is Tuesday, August 20.

Trailing 5-1 after the stretch, the Naturals were finally able to get the bats going on offense. Emmanuel Rivera started the frame with a single and advanced to second on a walk to Samir Duenez. With runners at the corners and one-out, Midland replaced starter Matt Milburn for reliever Cody Stull. The fresh face on the mound aided Northwest Arkansas as they immediately plated a run on a wild pitch. Then with two-outs, Xavier Fernandez brought home Duenez with a RBI single before Kort Peterson unloaded on a 2-0 pitch for an opposite field home run into the Bud Light Home Run Porch to tie the game at 5-5.

The game remained tied until the ninth when the RockHounds made their move. Facing reliever Franco Terrero (L, 1-2), the 'Hounds Dairon Blanco reached on a fielding error before Greg Deichmann delivered the game-deciding blow with a two-run home run to straight away center field. The homer was the second of the game for Deichmann to go along with his 3 RBIs.

Midland raced out to the early lead with a run in the second on a RBI groundout before scoring another in the third on a wild pitch. The visitors would then plate two more in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Anthony Miller and Kevin Merrell.

After D.J. Burt hit his first home run of the season in the fifth, Deichmann hit his first of the day to stretch the lead back to 5-1.

Conner Greene got the start for Northwest Arkansas and was uncharacteristically wild. He worked through 4.2 innings giving up five runs, four earned, on four hits while walking four and striking out seven. His counterpart, Matt Milburn was solid in his outing as the righty limited the Naturals to just three runs over 6.1 innings of work. Neither pitcher factored into the decision.

Reliever Trey Cochran-Gill (W, 1-1) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief while Terrero was tagged with the loss.

Today's game against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) concluded the current 7-game homestand. Following a league-wide OFF day tomorrow, the Naturals will head to Springfield for a 4-game series with the Cardinals over the weekend before returning to Arvest Ballpark for another 7-game homestand from Monday, May 13 through Sunday, May 19.

