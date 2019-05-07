Perez and Cardinals Shut out RoughRiders, 5-0

FRISCO, TX - RHP Williams Perez allowed just one hit through his six scoreless innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals (11-20) to the 5-0 shutout win against the Frisco RoughRiders (18-13) at Dr Pepper Ballpark on Monday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Williams Perez (3-1)

L: RHP Emmanuel Vasquez (0-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals jumped in front with a solo blast from SS Kramer Robertson in the top of the first, his third homer on the road trip and sixth of the season.

-Back-to-back doubles from C Brian O'Keefe and RF Scott Hurst in the second added the Cardinals second run.

-Springfield doubled the lead in the third with an RBI sac fly from CF Conner Capel and a run-scoring wild pitch to make it 4-0.

-The Cardinals final run came on an RBI fielder's choice hit by Hurst in the sixth.

NOTABLES:

-RHP Williams Perez opened his start with 3.1 no-hit frames, before a single ended the no-hit bid. He finished with six shutout innings, only allowing one hit while walking five and striking out five.

-RHP Roel Ramirez, RHP Ronnie Williams and RHP Kodi Whitley each contributed a scoreless relief inning to close the shutout.

-LF Justin Williams made his Springfield debut and went 2x4 with two singles, a walk, a run and a run-saving diving catch in left field.

-1B Evan Mendoza extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with a double in the first inning.

-OF Johan Mieses went 1x1 with a double and three walks, and has now reached base safely in nine of his last 13 plate appearances.

-The shutout marks the Cardinals second shutout win of the year, as they also blanked Amarillo, 8-0, on 4/25 at Hammons Field.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals conclude the series in Frisco on Tuesday at 7:05pm. Catch the game live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

-Springfield returns home for a seven-game homestand from Thursday, May 9 - Wednesday, May 15. The homestand kicks off with a Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night this Thursday, as the Cardinals take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:10pm. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

