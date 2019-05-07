Deichmann Homers Twice in RockHounds Win

The best thing about a batting slump ... is breaking out of it. Greg Deichmann did exactly that Tuesday afternoon, and he did it in style.

The RockHounds right fielder busted out of a 2-for-22 stretch with a pair of home runs, the second of them breaking a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth as the RockHounds defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 7-5, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The 'Hounds built four-run leads of 4-0 and 5-1 but the Naturals rallied to tie the game with a four-run seventh inning capped by Kort Peterson's two-run home run.

The game's first two runs were less than a work of art (see below) before Nate Mondou's one-out single and stolen base started a two-run fourth. Back-to-back two-out RBI doubles from Anthony Miller and Kevin Merrell gave the RockHounds a 4-0 advantage and, after D.J. Burt's solo homer put the Naturals on the board in the last of the fourth, Deichmann's first home run (solo to right) pushed the advantage to 5-1 in the top of the fifth.

Matt Milburn had allowed one run on three hits through his first six innings and departed with one out and two on in the seventh after allowing a single and a walk. Cody Stull, in his first appearance since being assigned to the RockHounds from (Triple-A) Las Vegas, relieved Milburn and had a rough outing. He allowed both inherited runs to score (wild pitch and an RBI single) before Peterson's two-run drive to left field knotted the game. Trey Cochran-Gill entered in the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

The RockHounds finished their (rain-shortened) seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record, dropping three games at Tulsa before taking 3-of-4 from Northwest Arkansas (the 'Hounds went 6-2 against the Naturals in the two first half series between the clubs).

Notable

Greg Deichmann's game-winner was a blast ... finding the batter's eye in straightaway centerfield. The two-homer day brings his total to a club-high five (three at the expense of the Naturals).

Northwest Arkansas committed a dozen errors in the four games, including a franchise record six in Saturday's series opener. The Naturals added three miscues Sunday and three more Tuesday. The last "E" (shortstop Gabriel Cancel misplayed a ground ball) came in the top of the ninth Tuesday and was followed by Deichmann's two-run shot.

By the time Nate Mondou collected the first hit of the game (for either team), the 'Hounds led, 2-0, scoring on a combination of four walks, two errors, two wild pitches (one allowing a run to score), a stolen base and an RBI ground out. Mondou went 4-for-9 in the last two games of the series with a triple and a stolen base.

Wednesday is a league-wide off/travel day with division play resuming Thursday. The RockHounds will host South Division-leading Frisco in a four-game series at Security Bank Ballpark (see below), with the first half pennant race reaching its midway point at the end of the four-gamer.

The RockHounds and Naturals were the only day game on the Tuesday Texas League schedule, so the 'Hounds (17-14) will enter the Frisco series either a half-game or a game-and-a-half behind the RoughRiders, who host Springfield Tuesday night.

Next Game

Thursday, May 9 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

- First of a four-game series and homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

The RockHounds host Frisco in a "four-day weekend" at Rocky Town, May 9-12:

Thirsty Thursday (May 9) ... RockHounds Beach Towels (Friday, May 10)

Fireworks (Saturday, May 11) ... Family Day (Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m.)

