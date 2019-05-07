Sod Poodles Tuesday Doubleheader Canceled Due to Potential of Severe Weather
May 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Today's doubleheader between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Arkansas Travelers has been canceled due to the potential of severe weather. The two games will not be made up later in the 2019 season.
All tickets for the Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 games are considered rain checks and are valid for any remaining 2019 regular season game excluding July 4. To exchange tickets, fans will need to present them in-person at the HODGETOWN box office.
The team begins a four-game road series on May 9 in Corpus Christi before returning back to HODGETOWN on Monday, May 13 for a three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics Double-A affiliate, the Midland RockHounds. First pitch on May 13 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Monday, May 13 features Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell where all active Military members, Veterans and First responders will receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the HODGETOWN box office. In addition, the Sod Poodles players will wear special military-themed jerseys during the game. For tickets and more information, please visit www.sodpoodles.com.
