Riders Blanked by Cardinals Monday Night

May 7, 2019





FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders were defeated 5-0 by the Springfield Cardinals Monday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

SYNOPSIS

* Rehabber Ronald Guzmán went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in all three games on his current rehab assignment with the Riders.

* Charles Leblanc went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tying the club's longest spurt this season.

* Frisco worked five walks in Monday's defeat, including two from Brendon Davis.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Ronald Guzmán: 1-for-4 (rehab)

* Charles Leblanc: 1-for-4

* Walker Weickel: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Starter Esmerling Vasquez recorded the club's pickoff of the season in the first inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Springfield, Tuesday, 7:05 pm

RHP Jefferson Medina (0-0, 7.59) vs. LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-3, 8.89)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

